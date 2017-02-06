NEWS

Man accused of tying child to him with dog leash while riding on lawnmower

(Shutterstock file)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A Houston man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly tied his child to him with a dog leash, and went for a potentially dangerous ride Sunday.

Keith Anderson, 42, is charged with endangering a child. According to court documents, Anderson took put his son on his lap when riding on a lawnmower on a public street.

Anderson's bail for the case has been set at $10,000.

