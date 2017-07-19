NEWS

David Temple could be re-tried in 1999 slaying of pregnant wife

A Katy man accused of killing his wife could be re-tried.

The Texas Attorney General's office is deciding whether or not to re-try David Temple, the Katy man accused of killing his wife in 1999.

Temple was convicted of his wife's murder but was released from prison in December while awaiting the possibility of a new trial. It was the latest in a 17-year saga that includes heartache, an affair and courtroom drama.

In November, the highest criminal court in Texas threw out the conviction of the former Alief High School football coach found guilty in 2007 of killing his pregnant wife and unborn baby. Belinda Temple was eight months pregnant when she was shot in the back of the head. The couple also had a 3-year-old son.

Testimony revealed Temple was having an affair with a co-worker who later became his wife.

The Court of Criminal Appeals set aside the judgment against David Temple, concluding prosecutors hid or delayed revealing hundreds of pages of evidence to Temple's defense team as he was tried for the 1999 murder of his wife Belinda.

"A prosecutor has a duty to give to the defense any evidence that's favorable to the defense," said Temple's attorney Stanley Schneider after the ruling.

