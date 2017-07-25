Man accused of driving high in car with ax on roof

Authorities say a man accused of driving while high on drugs rode in a door-less, windshield-less vehicle with an ax stuck to its roof.Jared T. Price, 21, was arrested Monday after residents in the town of Wethersfield, New York, saw a "suspicious" vehicle.A deputy stopped Price, who performed poorly on a field sobriety test, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found that he had been impaired by multiple different drugs.On top of impaired driving charges, Price was cited for driving with no front windshield and no safety glass.It was not disclosed why or how the ax got on the roof. There was also no charge listed in relation to the sharp-edge tool.Wethersfield is about an hour drive east of Buffalo.