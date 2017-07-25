DRUG ARREST

Man accused of driving high in car with ax on roof

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of driving high in car with ax on roof (KTRK)

WETHERSFIELD, New York (KTRK) --
Authorities say a man accused of driving while high on drugs rode in a door-less, windshield-less vehicle with an ax stuck to its roof.

Jared T. Price, 21, was arrested Monday after residents in the town of Wethersfield, New York, saw a "suspicious" vehicle.

A deputy stopped Price, who performed poorly on a field sobriety test, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found that he had been impaired by multiple different drugs.

On top of impaired driving charges, Price was cited for driving with no front windshield and no safety glass.

It was not disclosed why or how the ax got on the roof. There was also no charge listed in relation to the sharp-edge tool.

Wethersfield is about an hour drive east of Buffalo.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsbuzzworthycrimedrug arrestu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DRUG ARREST
Suspects allegedly threw drugs from car during chase
Prominent digital drug marketplaces taken down
748 grams of Xanax stashed in grill of car
Nearly 2 tons of weed disguised as lettuce seized
More drug arrest
NEWS
14-year-old survivor of live streamed crash mourns victim
Parents ask court to let them take Charlie Gard home to die
Panhandler shot in NW Houston is Army vet, father
Send your story ideas to Ted Oberg Investigates
More News
Top Stories
HPD chief, others rally against bathroom bill
Used FBI surveillance van sells on eBay for $18,000
Human smuggling survivor says he heard kids crying
Parents ask court to let them take Charlie Gard home to die
Panhandler shot in NW Houston is Army vet, father
Update: Microsoft saves beloved drawing app Paint
Vote could lower speed limit along Galveston Seawall
Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful
Show More
See ya later, gator: UH-Downtown mural coming down
Burglar sneaks into home, makes sandwich, falls asleep
Gator attacks man bathing in retention pond
Secret bunker lies beneath facilities at Texans camp
Viral 5-year-old who received heart passes away
More News
Top Video
Parents ask court to let them take Charlie Gard home to die
Used FBI surveillance van sells on eBay for $18,000
What do you call 1 strand of spaghetti?
Gator attacks man bathing in retention pond
More Video