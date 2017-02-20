An 18-year-old is accused of threatening to send a sex tape of himself and his ex-girlfriend to her 13-year-old sister.According to authorities, Demario Hunter threatened to send the video if his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend didn't meet his demands."He's just charged with a threat right now, a threat to send something that he didn't send," defense attorney Equator Turner said.Prosecutors maintain Hunter told his ex-girlfriend that she had to have sex with his three cousins if she wanted to keep him from sending the video.He picked up his cousins, who the ex-girlfriend ended up having sex with, prosecutors said.In court, prosecutors also said the ex-girlfriend called 911 when Hunter demanded they meet again.Turner told the court that Hunter's phone didn't have cell phone service."It was only a poker threat," Turner said. "He didn't have the ability or the means to send off the threat. So, it was just saying that I would do it, but I don't have the ability to."Hunter is facing a misdemeanor charge.