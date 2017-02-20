NEWS

Man accused of using sex tape to blackmail ex-girlfriend into sex with his cousins

EMBED </>More News Videos

18-year-old accused of using sex tape to blackmail his ex-girlfriend, Elissa Rivas reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
An 18-year-old is accused of threatening to send a sex tape of himself and his ex-girlfriend to her 13-year-old sister.

According to authorities, Demario Hunter threatened to send the video if his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend didn't meet his demands.

"He's just charged with a threat right now, a threat to send something that he didn't send," defense attorney Equator Turner said.

Prosecutors maintain Hunter told his ex-girlfriend that she had to have sex with his three cousins if she wanted to keep him from sending the video.

He picked up his cousins, who the ex-girlfriend ended up having sex with, prosecutors said.

In court, prosecutors also said the ex-girlfriend called 911 when Hunter demanded they meet again.

Turner told the court that Hunter's phone didn't have cell phone service.

"It was only a poker threat," Turner said. "He didn't have the ability or the means to send off the threat. So, it was just saying that I would do it, but I don't have the ability to."

Hunter is facing a misdemeanor charge.
Related Topics:
newssex crimesextortionHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Explosive thrown into Porter hotel parking lot
Trump to visit African American History Museum
Gen. McMaster to remain active duty as national security adviser
CO approves first drive-thru marijuana dispensary
More News
Top Stories
Mother saves children by shielding them during storm
Couple found dead in Galveston home
6 tornadoes confirmed in San Antonio and Austin area
6 teens rescued after falling into icy pond at Central Park
Video shows dog being dragged by scooter
Band leaves fecal matter on stage at AvantGarden
Investigators search for trench coat suspect in murder
Show More
ACLU releases video against proposed "bathroom bill"
Rain lingers throughout the evening commute
California officer killed; 2nd officer, suspect injured
Russia's ambassador to United Nations dies in NYC at 64
Special delivery: US-born panda cub bound for China
More News
Top Video
Investigators search for trench coat suspect in murder
The most nominated person never to win an Oscar
Exclusive look at Astros' new Spring Training facility
Band leaves fecal matter on stage at AvantGarden
More Video