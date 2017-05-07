NEWS

Man, 85, dies trying to become oldest Everest climber again

EMBED </>More News Videos

An 85-year-old Nepali man has died while attempting to regain his title as the oldest person to climb Mount Everest, officials said. (KTRK)

KATHMANDU, Nepal --
An 85-year-old Nepali man has died while attempting to regain his title as the oldest person to climb Mount Everest, officials said.

Min Bahadur Sherchan died at the Everest base camp on Saturday evening. The cause of death was not immediately clear, but mountaineering official Gyanendra Shrestha, who is at the base camp, said he likely suffered cardiac arrest. Shrestha could not elaborate due to a poor telephone connection.

Sherchan, a grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather to six, first scaled Everest in May 2008 when he was 76 - at the time becoming the oldest climber to reach the top.

His record was broken in 2013 by 80-year-old Japanese Yuichiro Miura.

Before leaving for the mountain last month, Sherchan told The Associated Press that once he had completed the climb and became famous, he intended to travel to conflict areas to spread a message of peace.

He had trained for months before the attempt, saying that he did not suffer from any respiratory problems and his blood pressure was normal.

Being born in the mountains, he said he had did not have any problems with high altitude or the low levels of oxygen there.

Sherchan's love of mountaineering began in 1960 when he was assigned by the Nepalese government to be a liaison officer for the Swiss team climbing Mount Dhaulagiri.

He later became an apple farmer and constructed roads and dams before settling down to run hotels in Kathmandu.

A record number of climbers are hoping to scale the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) mountain in May and June, the best months for climbing Everest. The Nepalese Tourism Department has issued 371 permits this year.

A renowned Swiss climber, Ueli Steck, who was training to scale Everest, was killed last Sunday.

The 2015 season was scrapped after 19 climbers were killed and 61 injured by an avalanche at the base camp triggered by a massive earthquake. In 2014, an avalanche at the Khumbu Icefall killed 16 Sherpa guides.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsbuzzworthymountainselderly
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Penn State frat brother: Pleas to call 911 for unconscious pledge were dismissed
82 Chibok schoolgirls released in Nigeria
Houston family escapes house fire
Houston cop relieved of duty after alleged intoxication arrest
More News
Top Stories
Voters approve HISD Proposition 1
Houston cop relieved of duty after alleged intoxication arrest
Kids eat free: Where to find free kids meals in Houston
Student gives Air Jordan Sneakers to bullied classmate
82 Chibok schoolgirls released in Nigeria
UT Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Toilets of the future, are here today
Show More
Houston family escapes house fire
Aaron Hernandez suicide note to fiance: You're rich
Canton tornado victims struggle with emotional toll
Voters await results of May municipal elections
Brawl inside Baytown Walmart bank
More News
Top Video
Canton tornado victims struggle with emotional toll
Houston cop relieved of duty after alleged intoxication arrest
'Elena of Avalor' shares secrets of her kingdom with ABC13
A royal affair at Houston's 24th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade
More Video