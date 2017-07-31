NEWS

Man, 24, killed by 60-foot fall from cliff during hike

Man killed in fall from cliff in Illinois state park. (KTRK)

UTICA, Illinois --
Conservation officers said an Indiana man died after he slipped and fell about 60 feet from a cliff at northern Illinois' Starved Rock State Park.

The Chicago Tribune reported Illinois Conservation Police said the 24-year-old Schererville, Indiana man was hiking with a woman in her 20's when he fell Saturday afternoon into Pontiac Canyon.

The LaSalle County coroner's office said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Illinois Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire said the man and the woman had climbed down from marked trails and were trying to see a small "waterfall" that flows over the edge of the canyon when the man slipped on moss or algae and went over the cliff's edge.

He landed on flat sandstone below.

