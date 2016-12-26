NEWS

Mall fights, incidents reported across the country
Chaos and panic erupted in a mall in New Jersey Monday after a large fight broke out. (Twitter/@BFitman)

Fights and other disturbances have been reported at nearly a dozen malls across the country on the day after Christmas.

Police responded to a New Jersey mall after reports of shots fired there. That sent people running for nearby exits.


In Fort Worth, a mall was closed after reports of fights inside.



In Manchester, Conn., state police responded to a mall there after a melee and arrested several people.



That incident was reported between several hundred teenagers.

Meanwhile, in Fayetteville, N.C., another fight sent crowds of people into the cold, again, after fights between teenagers, police said.

Another fight was seen on social media between hundreds in Aurora, Ill., Cleveland, Memphis and Phoenix.



In all the incidents, there were only reports of minor injuries.
