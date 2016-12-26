Mall fights, incidents reported across the country

Police responded to a New Jersey mall after reports of shots fired there. That sent people running for nearby exits.
#APDAlert: Large disturbance at @TCAurora.Mall is being closed and evacuated by APD. No one else is being will be permitted into the mall.— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 27, 2016
In Fort Worth, a mall was closed after reports of fights inside.
Pt. 2 @ hulen mall pic.twitter.com/Gv7VPezL37— Sierra (@slimlatina_) December 27, 2016
In Manchester, Conn., state police responded to a mall there after a melee and arrested several people.
Reports: Shots fired at @ShopWolfchase food court. One possibly in custody. Mall being evacuated.— Trevor Birchett (@TrevorBirchett) December 27, 2016
That incident was reported between several hundred teenagers.
Meanwhile, in Fayetteville, N.C., another fight sent crowds of people into the cold, again, after fights between teenagers, police said.
Another fight was seen on social media between hundreds in Aurora, Ill., Cleveland, Memphis and Phoenix.
#Breaking: Several reports of a police situation at the Arizona Mills mall. Awaiting info from @TempePolice. Update soon on @abc15— Tyson Milanovich (@TysonOnTV) December 27, 2016
In all the incidents, there were only reports of minor injuries.