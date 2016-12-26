Mall fights, incidents reported across the country

#APDAlert: Large disturbance at @TCAurora.Mall is being closed and evacuated by APD. No one else is being will be permitted into the mall. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 27, 2016

Reports: Shots fired at @ShopWolfchase food court. One possibly in custody. Mall being evacuated. — Trevor Birchett (@TrevorBirchett) December 27, 2016

#Breaking: Several reports of a police situation at the Arizona Mills mall. Awaiting info from @TempePolice. Update soon on @abc15 — Tyson Milanovich (@TysonOnTV) December 27, 2016

Fights and other disturbances have been reported at nearly a dozen malls across the country on the day after Christmas.In Fort Worth, a mall was closed after reports of fights inside.In Manchester, Conn., state police responded to a mall there after a melee and arrested several people.That incident was reported between several hundred teenagers.Meanwhile, in Fayetteville, N.C., another fight sent crowds of people into the cold, again, after fights between teenagers, police said.Another fight was seen on social media between hundreds in Aurora, Ill., Cleveland, Memphis and Phoenix.In all the incidents, there were only reports of minor injuries.