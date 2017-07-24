NEWS

Mail carrier accused of running down fence in W. Houston neighborhood

A USPS employee was allegedly caught on camera destroying a fence and then leaving. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One mail carrier in a west Houston neighborhood is accused of delivering damage instead of letters and packages.

A postal office worker was caught on camera driving straight over a fence and then backing up and leaving the scene.

The homeowner was shocked after the fence was knocked down. He is in touch with the claims department at the Rogerdale Post Office so the fence can be fixed.

The Post Office stated in writing:

"We apologize for any inconvenience this incident may have caused for our customer. In this case, local management at the Debora S. Schatz Station is working with the customer within existing guidelines and regulations, in order to reach a fair and equitable resolution."

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is getting answers on what this homeowner's rights are and how the post office is responding to that shocking video.

