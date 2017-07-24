Residents who witnessed a high-speed crash in a wooded area of Fort Bend County late Sunday used machetes to reach the driver.The crash happened near Post Oak and Sycamore at around 11:30 p.m. in Fresno.A man sustained major injuries and was transported to the hospital by LifeFlight.According to a witness, the vehicle was seen traveling with a shredded tire. The vehicle sped up approaching an intersection and crashed through multiple trees.The witnesses then responded and cut their way through the woods to get to the driver.Authorities are trying to figure why the vehicle's tire was blown and why it was traveling at a high speed.