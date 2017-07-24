CAR CRASH

Machetes used to reach Fort Bend Co. crash victim in wooded area

EMBED </>More Videos

Witnesses to a crash in a wooded area of Fort Bend County used machetes to reach the driver late Sunday.

FRESNO, Texas (KTRK) --
Residents who witnessed a high-speed crash in a wooded area of Fort Bend County late Sunday used machetes to reach the driver.

The crash happened near Post Oak and Sycamore at around 11:30 p.m. in Fresno.

A man sustained major injuries and was transported to the hospital by LifeFlight.

According to a witness, the vehicle was seen traveling with a shredded tire. The vehicle sped up approaching an intersection and crashed through multiple trees.

The witnesses then responded and cut their way through the woods to get to the driver.

Authorities are trying to figure why the vehicle's tire was blown and why it was traveling at a high speed.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscar crashmacheteFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAR CRASH
Guardrail pierces through car in fatal crash
Police: Man crashes car with ex-girlfriend's body in trunk
Father and son killed in head-on crash
SUV with mom and kids inside crashes into gas pump
More car crash
NEWS
Stranded Arizona hikers airlifted from floodwaters; 2 remain trapped
Guardrail pierces through car in fatal crash
Kushner set for closed-door interview with Senate Intelligence Committee
Suspects allegedly threw drugs from car during chase
More News
Top Stories
Suspects allegedly threw drugs from car during chase
Woman with possible dementia goes missing
18-year-old arrested after live streaming deadly crash
Guardrail pierces through car in fatal crash
Unruly passenger forces United flight's return to Houston
Officials: Men found inside trailer believed Houston was last stop
LULAC working to assist survivors in San Antonio
How smugglers use trucks with sometimes deadly results
Show More
First responders remember 2003 immigrant smuggle
Squirrel attacks at least 5 people in NY park
Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth gives out 75 scholarships
Man burned after e-cigarette battery explodes in pocket
Dust cloud brings heat, may aggravate asthma and allergies
More News
Top Video
Suspects allegedly threw drugs from car during chase
Woman with possible dementia goes missing
Squirrel attacks at least 5 people in NY park
18-year-old arrested after live streaming deadly crash
More Video