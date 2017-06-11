NEWS

Luxury liner rescues sailor in mid-Atlantic

EMBED </>More Videos

A sailor caught in rough waters was saved by people in a luxury liner.

LONDON --
The Queen Mary 2 cruise liner has rescued a sailor taking part in a trans-Atlantic yacht race after several vessels were damaged in rough seas.

The Royal Western Yacht Club in Plymouth, southwest England, says three boats set off emergency beacons Friday amid 60-knot (69 mph, 111 kph) winds and 50-foot (15-meter) waves.

Canada's coast guard sent ships and air support to the boats. Cruise line Cunard said the Queen Mary rescued a lone yachtsman as part of the operation.

The ship's captain, Chris Wells, said Saturday the yachtsman "is safe and well."

The yacht club said everyone aboard three damaged boats was rescued and no injuries were reported. Two other boats were also damaged.

The boats were taking part in a race from Plymouth to Newport, Rhode Island.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newswater rescuerescuecruise shipyachtoceanslondon
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Time to 'move on' from probe of Russia collusion, Trump obstruction: GOP senator
Father killed buying dog from Facebook ad
There's 'absolutely evidence' to begin obstruction of justice case on Trump: Bharara
Trump lawyer 'not going to speculate' on whether president might fire special counsel
More News
Top Stories
Wrong way driver causes fatal crash
Argument over money starts house fire, reports say
Sam Houston statue removal rumors spark protest
PHOTOS: Fiers leads Astros over Angels 3-1
Father killed buying dog from Facebook ad
US airstrike kills 8 Islamic extremists in Somalia
90-year-old rides for granddaughter who died of cancer
Show More
Everything you need to know about deadly Denny's fight
Opposing Sharia law protests break out in La Porte
Videos show rescue of rape victim, serial killer confessions
Ann Taylor, Loft, and more announce store closures
3 US soldiers killed, 1 wounded in Afghanistan
More News
Top Video
Coogs to face their origins in 2019
Study: Mosquito spray could delay motor skills
Wrong way driver causes fatal crash
Videos show rescue of rape victim, serial killer confessions
More Video