NEWS

Hedwig Village man at center of international espionage investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

A local home is at the center of an international espionage case. (KTRK)

By
HEDWIG VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) --
A local home raided by the FBI and other agencies earlier this week is at the enter of an international corporate espionage scheme, court documents allege.

Federal prosecutors have named Shan Shi as the mastermind behind a scheme to steal trade secrets and send them to China. They allege Shi used his company CBM International to hire away engineers who knew how to produce syntactic foam, a unique product used in naval and marine applications.

In addition to Shi, six others from the greater Houston area are also named in the crime. Investigators also want to seize Shi's home and Houston offices.

For neighbor Wade Stockstill, who is also in the oil and gas business, the allegations sound all too familiar.

"It happens all over the place in oil and gas -- it's very prevalent. I'm just glad to see the government is doing something," Stockstill said.

ORIGINAL REPORT: FBI raids Hedwig Village home
EMBED More News Videos

Several federal agencies are conducting a raid on a Hedwig Village home.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscrimechinabusinessoilFBIraidgovernmentHedwig Village
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sessions did not disclose meetings with Russian ambassador
Manchester victims include 8-year-old girl, college student
Father charged in death of 6-year-old son
Galveston man charged with raping child under 14
More News
Top Stories
ONLY ON 13: Bus driver fired for 'reckless' driving
Teen mom, boyfriend charged for abuse of 8-month-old
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
NWS: Microburst responsible for severe damage in Sealy
Ridge Point football star names top college choices
Package thief enlists small child accomplice
Pakistani ambassador talks partnerships with the U.S.
Show More
'Joker' lookalike arrested for pointing loaded gun at drivers
Graco recalls 25K car seats; webbing may not hold child in crash
2 men charged in deadly shooting near Alvin
Total Wine's prices beat the competition to a grapey pulp
PHOTOS: Severe storms plow through SE Texas
More News
Top Video
Package thief enlists small child accomplice
Ridge Point football star names top college choices
'Joker' lookalike arrested for pointing loaded gun at drivers
Pakistani ambassador talks partnerships with the U.S.
More Video