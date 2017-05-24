EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2028253" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Several federal agencies are conducting a raid on a Hedwig Village home.

A local home raided by the FBI and other agencies earlier this week is at the enter of an international corporate espionage scheme, court documents allege.Federal prosecutors have named Shan Shi as the mastermind behind a scheme to steal trade secrets and send them to China. They allege Shi used his company CBM International to hire away engineers who knew how to produce syntactic foam, a unique product used in naval and marine applications.In addition to Shi, six others from the greater Houston area are also named in the crime. Investigators also want to seize Shi's home and Houston offices.For neighbor Wade Stockstill, who is also in the oil and gas business, the allegations sound all too familiar."It happens all over the place in oil and gas -- it's very prevalent. I'm just glad to see the government is doing something," Stockstill said.