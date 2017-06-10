Heroin scourge out of control. Those convicted of trafficking this death drug should be given mandatory 5 yrs. in prison. Not slap on wrist💉 — Michael J. Chitwood (@ChiefMChitwood) June 9, 2017

Police said 4-year-old and 1-year-old boys saved a couple who overdosed by yelling out a window for help in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.Police said the children yelled out the window, crying that their parents were locked in the bathroom and wouldn't come out.Neighbor Kendra Outen called 911, and she and others cared for the children as police and paramedics arrived to revive the couple from heroin overdoses on Wednesday.Neighbors say the children clutched the leg of one of the responding officers.The couple, 32-year-old Sean Dolhancryk and 31-year-old Sandra Dicianno, were in a county jail Friday on drug possession and child endangerment charges.They don't have attorneys listed in court records.Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said, "This addiction is more powerful than love of your children."