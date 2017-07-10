Fire officials believe lightning may have caused a fire at an apartment complex just off FM 1960 late Sunday night.The fire happened just before 10:45 p.m. on Wunderlich Drive.About 20 apartments were affected by fire, according to Houston Fire Department.There was no immediate word of injuries.Video sent by viewers Eyewitness News showed flames shooting out of an apartment building as firefighters tried to douse the fire.The cause is under investigation.Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on this story.