NEWS

Lightning may have sparked 2-alarm apartment fire just off 1960

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Fire officials believe lightning may have caused a fire at an apartment complex just off FM 1960 late Sunday night.

The fire happened just before 10:45 p.m. on Wunderlich Drive.

About 20 apartments were affected by fire, according to Houston Fire Department.

There was no immediate word of injuries.

Video sent by viewers Eyewitness News showed flames shooting out of an apartment building as firefighters tried to douse the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsapartment firelightningHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police officers shot at in Third Ward Houston
Severe weather cuts foot chase short in N. Harris Co.
Outgoing ethics chief calls White House accusation of leaks 'ridiculous'
Friends of US college graduate beaten to death in Greece say he was a 'peacemaker'
More News
Top Stories
Police officers shot at in Third Ward Houston
Free back-to-school immunizations starting now
Severe weather cuts foot chase short in N. Harris Co.
Mother carjacked at gunpoint
Skydiver dies after collision at Skydive Spaceland Houston
Deadly shooting at gender reveal party
Houston man dies in Florida Keys diving incident
Show More
Astros blow Blue Jays out of the sky
Radio personality Matt Patrick dead at 58
Man breaks 37-year-old hammerhead shark record
Puppy found in dumpster half blind
Elderly woman flashes stunned crowd at Dodger Stadium
More News
Photos
2 child sex crime fugitives wanted by Crime Stoppers
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Celebrating the Fourth of July
Adorable kids celebrate July 4th with Teddy Bear Parade
More Photos