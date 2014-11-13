NEWS

Life on other planets? NASA holding news conference Wednesday

This November 13, 2014 handout photo provided by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows the surface of the 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko comet as seen from the Philae lander. (Getty)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
Could there be life on other planets?

It's an age-old question that may have answers Wednesday.

NASA will hold a news conference to discuss a "discovery beyond our solar system" to present new findings, a news release announced.

The event will air live on NASA-TV.

There have been reports for years of life on other planets, through a variety of discoveries.

NASA reported in 2010 that "alien life" had been with us all along.
In 2011, NASA spotted 54 potentially 'life-friendly' planets.

Last year, a comet gave us new hope.

ABC13 will have the new findings Wednesday.
