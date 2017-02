Local lawmakers want taxpayers to vote on whether Harris County should spend money refurbishing the Astrodome.On Tuesday, State Senator John Whitmire introduced the Harris County Taxpayers Protection Act.His bill has support from Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and local senators from both parties.Whitmire says some of the dome money could be used for NRG Stadium or Minute Maid Park. County Judge Ed Emmett argued those facilities are funded by the Sports Authority.