A large fire engulfed a warehouse and several vehicles in a neighboring car dealership overnight in South Houston.Flames were seen shooting out of the vacant building located in the 100 block of Avenue D, near Spencer Highway and Highway 3. The fire was first reported before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.At one point, a small explosion was seen on a transformer near the building.According to South Houston Fire Department, crews had issues with water pressure when they arrived. They were eventually able to knock down the fire with help from Houston Fire Department.Flames were also seen on vehicles parked in an adjoining car dealership. Officials said it was too early to determine the extent of damage to the vehicle lot.The fire affected power customers around the warehouse. At least 350 homes and businesses were without power.There were no injuries reported, and the cause is under investigation.Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on the fire.