Katy volleyball coach arrested in sex trafficking sting

A Katy Elite Volleyball coach was arrested as part of a multistate sex trafficking operation.Wan Yun faces a charge of prostitution, according to charging documents.Other high profile names were arrested as well, including a well-known sports agent.The operation was part of what's called the National Johns Suppression Initiative -- an annual initiative now in its 13th year. In Harris County, it ran from Jan. 4 through Super Bowl Sunday and netted the most arrests of any agency."I'm exceedingly proud to lead the nation in targeting sex buyers and traffickers during this annual initiative," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a statement. "Houston was home to Super Bowl LI. As we welcomed the world to our City, we made it clear that there is no place for victimization and sexual exploitation."On Wednesday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office released mug shots for all 178 people arrested. Most were expressionless, but some smiled.