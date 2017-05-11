A federal judge has denied Harris County's motion to delay the start date of a court order on bail reform.Last month, a judge ruled that the county's bail system was unconstitutional and targeted poor people.Three people sued Harris County while they were in jail for minor misdemeanors, claiming they were held because they were too poor to come up with bail money.It is estimated that thousands of people will be released sooner than under the previous rules, and hundreds will no longer have to sit in jail waiting for their trial.The ruling goes into effect on Monday, May 15.