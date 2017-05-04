NEWS

Judge could be removed from office over allegations of drug abuse

EMBED </>More News Videos

Judge accused of drug abuse, Steve Campion reports. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Justice of the Peace Judge Hilary H. Green could be removed from office. The State Commission on Judicial Conduct asked the Texas Supreme Court to suspend her from the bench over misconduct accusations including drug abuse.

The startling allegations leveled by a former lover in court documents say Green abused prescription pain killers, used hard drugs like Ecstasy and cocaine, and utilized her bailiff to buy illegal substances.

Chip Babcock is Green's attorney. He said the allegations are simply not true. Babcock said they stem from jilted lovers.

He said Green is a faithful public servant and will fight to stay in office.

"She's going to be fighting it. She's been doing a terrific job as a Justice of the Peace Precinct 7. She was reelected last November overwhelmingly," said Babcock. "The allegations that are in this complaint about her as to sex, drugs, and even the rock and roll are false and not true."

Judge Green is the 98th judge ever in state history to face such action. She is the first judge in almost a decade who plans to contest the State Commission on Judicial Conduct's request.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsjudgeHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Bottles and blows: Road rage turns into street fight
State Dept. deletes retweet promoting Ivanka Trump's book
SWAT officers fatally shoot armed woman in Katy home
20 teachers fall ill after luncheon at elementary school
More News
Top Stories
Bottles and blows: Road rage turns into street fight
SWAT officers fatally shoot armed woman in Katy home
Dental assistant accused of performing illegal surgeries
TX Senate votes to eliminate vehicle safety inspections
Father of high school student arrested for threat speaks out
US prosecutors can't find El Chapo's $14 billion fortune
Bombay Sapphire gin recalled due to having 77 percent alcohol content
Show More
Katy ISD officer wins Miss Katy United States
HISD student receives new heart
Galveston man pays $75 parking fine in pennies
House floats away in river, crashes into bridge
Riders stuck on roller coaster in OKC
More News
Top Video
HISD student receives new heart
Bottles and blows: Road rage turns into street fight
Father of high school student arrested for threat speaks out
International Firefighters' Day
More Video