Memorial marks one year 11-year-old fatally stabbed in north Houston

Community honors the life of Josue Flores at memorial. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
May 17 marks one year since the brutal murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores.

Josue was viciously stabbed while he was walking home from school in north Houston.
RELATED: Investigators say Josue Flores was stabbed 20 times

Andre Jackson was visibly shaking when he went before a Houston judge on Monday.



A memorial for Josue still stands in the neighborhood where he was killed. Flowers, stuffed animals and photos line the street.

During the memorial Wednesday night, family and friends walked to the spot where Josue died and back to Holy Name Catholic Church.

At the church, a balloon release was held.

Later this month, Andre Jackson, the man charged with Josue's murder, will be back in court.

