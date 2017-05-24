U.S. & WORLD

'Joker' lookalike arrested for pointing loaded gun at drivers

EMBED </>More Videos

A man with a very distinctive set of tattoos is accused of pointing a gun at Miami drivers. (Miami-Dade Corrections)

MIAMI (KTRK) --
A 29-year-old resembling the Joker villain from Batman was arrested after pointing a loaded gun at drivers.

Lawrence Patrick Sullivan was booked on May 23 on charges relating to carrying a concealed firearm in Miami. According to the Miami Herald, police found Sullivan outside of his apartment. He told them he was carrying a weapon.

Sullivan is currently being held on a $5,000 bond. His arrest affidavit "lists him as a 'tattoo model,'" the Miami Herald said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmugshotsu.s. & worldbatmanarrestpolicebizarreFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Ariana Grande cancels world tour stops through June 5
ConBody: Ex-convicts teach prison-style bootcamp workout
Graco recalls 25K car seats; webbing may not hold child in crash
'Joker' lookalike arrested for pointing loaded gun at drivers
More u.s. & world
NEWS
US Embassy in Egypt warns of 'potential threat' from terrorist organization
Manchester victims include 8-year-old girl, college student
Muslim man, Jewish woman pray in Manchester tribute
New TSA procedures target electronics, food
ONLY ON 13: Bus driver fired for 'reckless' driving
More News
Top Stories
Teen mom, boyfriend charged for abuse of 8-month-old
NWS: Microburst responsible for severe damage in Sealy
2 men charged in deadly shooting near Alvin
PHOTOS: Severe storms plow through SE Texas
Ariana Grande cancels world tour stops through June 5
Dr. Melanie Johnson is ABC13's Woman of the Week
5th suspect in bombing arrested near Manchester
Show More
Power and prestige: When presidents visit Houston
Father of two killed in La Marque shootout
Holiday weekend heat, humidity and possible storms
Tom Cruise confirms 'Top Gun' sequel is coming
Slab car culture and music connected to Houston
More News
Top Video
Power and prestige: When presidents visit Houston
2 men charged in deadly shooting near Alvin
'Dirty Dancing' Then & Now: TV movie premieres tonight
NWS: Microburst responsible for severe damage in Sealy
More Video