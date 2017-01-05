Job cuts coming at MD Anderson Cancer Center

One of Houston's largest employers is set to announce job cuts.MD Anderson Cancer Center announced internally this morning that the center is reducing its workforce.The center's leadership said the long-term financial health of the institution remains strong, and these actions will not impact patient care.MD Anderson President Ronald A. DePinho, M.D., said he and two other officers will address the media later this morning with details.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.