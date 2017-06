Former President Jimmy Carter delighted his fellow fliers as he greeted every passenger on his plane to Washington.Video of the June 8 flight from Atlanta to DC was shared by passenger James Parker Sheffield.The video shows the 92-year-old Carter making his way down the aisle.As overhead pre-flight announcements are made, the former president grins at every person he encounters and extends his hand for a shake.Carter didn't say much, as he was mindful of delaying the plane, Sheffield told WSB-TV "It's hard to put into words what a nice reprieve from the current political theater this moment was," Sheffield said.