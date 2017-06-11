Video of the June 8 flight from Atlanta to DC was shared by passenger James Parker Sheffield.
The video shows the 92-year-old Carter making his way down the aisle.
As overhead pre-flight announcements are made, the former president grins at every person he encounters and extends his hand for a shake.
Carter didn't say much, as he was mindful of delaying the plane, Sheffield told WSB-TV.
"It's hard to put into words what a nice reprieve from the current political theater this moment was," Sheffield said.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff