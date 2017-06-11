NEWS

Fmr. President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with everyone on his flight

EMBED </>More Videos

Jimmy Carter shakes hands with fellow fliers on his June 8th flight. (WPVI)

Former President Jimmy Carter delighted his fellow fliers as he greeted every passenger on his plane to Washington.

Video of the June 8 flight from Atlanta to DC was shared by passenger James Parker Sheffield.

The video shows the 92-year-old Carter making his way down the aisle.

As overhead pre-flight announcements are made, the former president grins at every person he encounters and extends his hand for a shake.

Carter didn't say much, as he was mindful of delaying the plane, Sheffield told WSB-TV.

"It's hard to put into words what a nice reprieve from the current political theater this moment was," Sheffield said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldjimmy carter
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Video shows rescue of rape victim chained in container
Altercation inside Montrose Burger King caught on camera
US military carries out first offensive airstrike in Somalia under Trump's new authorities
High school coach killed in overnight wrong-way crash
More News
Top Stories
High school coach killed in overnight wrong-way crash
Altercation inside Montrose Burger King caught on camera
Argument over money starts house fire, reports say
Sam Houston statue removal rumors spark protest
Video shows rescue of rape victim chained in container
Monkeys escape from enclosure at zoo
Jennifer Lawrence OK after both engines fail on private plane
Show More
Will he or won't he? Cosby could take stand at sex trial
Nick Gordon in court on domestic battery charge
PHOTOS: Fiers leads Astros over Angels 3-1
Father killed buying dog from Facebook ad
Luxury liner rescues sailor in mid-Atlantic
More News
Top Video
Video shows rescue of rape victim chained in container
Will he or won't he? Cosby could take stand at sex trial
Altercation inside Montrose Burger King caught on camera
Find Your Fit: Dance House Fitness
More Video