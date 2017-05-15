HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Rockets star James Harden has been added to a lawsuit over an assault at V-Live nightclub last year.
In the lawsuit, Harden is accused of being behind the assault and robbery of Moses Malone Jr. in July 2016.
The fight allegedly started over a comment Malone Jr., the son of NBA legend Moses Malone, posted on Facebook about a basketball camp run by Harden.
In the post, Malone wrote, "Don't he make WAY more $ then (sic) Donald Driver???? But, he charging 249$ & the inner city kids have NO CHANCE to go to his camp. Hollywood Harden #Fact."
Four men have been charged with aggravated robbery for the attack.
