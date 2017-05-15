NEWS

James Harden added to lawsuit over assault and robbery at V-Live nightclub

EMBED </>More Videos

Lawsuit accuses James Harden of ordering assault and robbery at V-Live. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Rockets star James Harden has been added to a lawsuit over an assault at V-Live nightclub last year.

In the lawsuit, Harden is accused of being behind the assault and robbery of Moses Malone Jr. in July 2016.
EMBED More News Videos

Moses Malone Jr. speaks about night club attack accusations, Kaitlin McCulley reports.



The fight allegedly started over a comment Malone Jr., the son of NBA legend Moses Malone, posted on Facebook about a basketball camp run by Harden.

In the post, Malone wrote, "Don't he make WAY more $ then (sic) Donald Driver???? But, he charging 249$ & the inner city kids have NO CHANCE to go to his camp. Hollywood Harden #Fact."

Four men have been charged with aggravated robbery for the attack.
EMBED More News Videos

Four men on the run are accused of attacking an NBA legend's son, Moses Malone, Jr.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsHouston RocketslawsuitrobberyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
NBA player's son attacked, robbed outside Houston club
NEWS
No beach balls? Student brings snake inside TSU graduation
Widespread power outage leaves Dickinson in blackout
Mom killed protecting daughter from out-of-control car on Mother's Day
Family searching for driver who hit teen on prom night
Hill reacts to report that Trump shared intel
More News
Top Stories
Widespread power outage leaves Dickinson in blackout
Mom pleads for justice after son badly hurt in crash
Family searching for driver who hit teen on prom night
No beach balls? Student brings snake inside TSU graduation
Man holding human head stabs grocery store worker
Report: Trump shared secret info with Russians
Honoring peace officers fallen in the line of duty
Show More
The Woodlands doctor allegedly drunk on the job
Too much caffeine led to problems that killed teen
Lawsuit: Bullies left "KKK origami" on child's desk
Mayor Turner responds to lawsuit over homeless ordinance
Young boy has close call with METRO train
More News
Top Video
Family searching for driver who hit teen on prom night
No beach balls? Student brings snake inside TSU graduation
Lawsuit: Bullies left "KKK origami" on child's desk
Mayor Turner responds to lawsuit over homeless ordinance
More Video