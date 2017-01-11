iPhone-shaped gun has police on high alert

The smartphone-like firearm was developed right here in the U.S. after its inventor noticed a small boy checking out his gun at a restaurant.
Kirk Kjellberg, of Minnesota, is quoted as the gun's inventor in March 2016 reports.
Ideal Conceal, Kjellberg's company, said the .380-caliber pistol can "easily blend in with today's environment," and will be available for purchase early this year for $395.
Video of the gun in use shows just how convincing the barrel appears, being easily mistaken for an iPhone.