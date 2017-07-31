Jason Jolley just happened to be across the street when a shootout happened in a grocery store parking lot. He was hit & killed #abc13 pic.twitter.com/gkuTRdB5V6 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) July 31, 2017

A shootout erupted following a block party in northeast Houston and an innocent man was caught in the fire.Family members said Jason Jolley, 41, was killed when he was hit by a stray bullet.Relatives said Jolley was the youngest of three siblings and lived with his father just around the corner from the Big City Food where the shootout happened.Jolley volunteered at the store as a bag boy.Police said a group of men gathered in the grocery store parking lot around 10 p.m. Sunday after attending a nearby block party at Homestead and Guadalupe.Several men reportedly started firing at a vehicle traveling southbound on Homestead.Jolley's sister said he had stepped outside a store across the street to take a phone call when he was shot.It's not clear what prompted the shooting.Police on the scene said so many bullets were fired they did not have enough markers for the shell casings.No suspects have been named.Police are hoping surveillance video will provide more information about the shootout.Jolley's family said he dedicated his life to helping people."He always cracking jokes, he loved sports, wrestling, the Rockets and Astros," said Kendra Larkin, Jolley's older sister.But perhaps most of all, he loved helping people.At six feet, two inches tall, his family gave him the nickname "too tall." But they say it was his eyes, not just his height, that everyone remembered. Jolley's hazel eyes drew people in.Even in his death, Larkin will be helping people. His sister said his eyes will be donated to someone in need."I just want someone to be able to have those beautiful eyes of his, to be able to see the world just as Jason did," Larkin said.Anyone with information about this deadly shootout is urged to call 713-222-TIPS."If that was your family member, you would want someone to be responsible for what has happened to him," Larkin said.