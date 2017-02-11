Immigration officers make dozens of arrests in Austin

Immigration officials have detained six times the average amount since Thursday, prompting worries that agents are conducting raids there.Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have detained 44 Mexican immigrants since Thursday.City leaders are denouncing the arrests, while family members worry there's nothing that can be done to stop it."The ICE, immigration is not playing by the law, they're playing by their law," Teresa Velazquez said. Her son-in-law was detained.ICE doesn't conduct random sweeps, a spokesperson said. Its current operations are based on removing criminal aliens who pose a threat to the public.