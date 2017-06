Longtime radio personality Paul Berlin has died at the age of 86.According to KSEV General Manager Bonnie English, Berlin had been ill for sometime.Berlin was a Houston radio staple for more than half a century. He played songs from the 40s, 50s and 60s.Berlin will be missed by many listeners and friends, including his good friend ABC13's Dave Ward.KSEV plans to air a special tribute to Berlin Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.