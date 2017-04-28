CAR CRASH

Husband remembers wife killed in crash on I-45

The husband of a woman killed in a crash on the North Freeway remembers his wife.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Maryrose Burrell was driving home around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when she was hit by another car. The accident happened as she was driving north on Interstate 45 at the Little York intersection.

Houston police say when the other car veered into her lane and hit her, Burrell's car careened off the freeway and fell to the access road below, upside down.

She would not survive.

A driver died after it went off the North Freeway overnight



"She was on her way home and I was still at work," said husband McKinsey Burrell. "I don't know what happened -- that's what they told me."

McKinsey Burrell worked side by side with his wife at a Chevron truck stop on McCarty Road in northeast Houston. He was a security guard and she worked in the kitchen. When Maryrose finished her shift Thursday night, McKinley walked her out to her car.

"We just talked, like I normally talked. I told her I loved her and to take care on the way home," he said.

The couple said their farewells around 10:30 p.m. An hour later, Maryrose Burrell was dead. Eyewitnesses said a group of bikers nearby rushed to her car. They managed to flip the car right side up, but it was too late. She was already dead.

"She's an incredible wife, incredible mother(and a) good cook," says her now-widowed husband.

Houston police said the driver of the other car stopped. There is an investigation underway, but no charges have been filed.

