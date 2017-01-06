NEWS

Husband charged in stabbing death of wife in Harris Co.

The husband of a woman found stabbed to death inside a home in west Harris County has been charged with murder.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
A man has been charged with murder after his wife was found stabbed to death inside their west Harris County home.

Investigators said they were called to a home on the 22400 block of Coriander Drive around 9pm Thursday.

Detectives say a family disturbance between a husband and a wife ended in her stabbing. When deputies arrived, they found her body inside the home.

Deputies said the victim's husband, 52-year-old Rene Jaime, told them that he and his wife got into an argument while their two teenage sons were in the room.

Jaime was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds.
