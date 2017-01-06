Husband charged in stabbing death of wife in Harris Co.

A man has been charged with murder after his wife was found stabbed to death inside their west Harris County home.Investigators said they were called to a home on the 22400 block of Coriander Drive around 9pm Thursday.Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is at the scene, and will bring you new details throughout the morning.Detectives say a family disturbance between a husband and a wife ended in her stabbing. When deputies arrived, they found her body inside the home.Deputies said the victim's husband, 52-year-old Rene Jaime, told them that he and his wife got into an argument while their two teenage sons were in the room.Jaime was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.