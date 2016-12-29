NEWS

HPD: Teen burglar confesses to killing woman over car in SE Houston

Woman killed confronting car burglars (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A 17-year-old man has been charged after allegedly killing a 22-year-old woman who was trying to stop him from breaking into her car.

Broderick Delance Knight was arrested yesterday and charged with capital murder in the death of Carla Carias in southeast Houston.

Back on Dec. 16, Carias was visiting the home of her boyfriend and his dad at the Tropicana Apartments on Kingsway Drive.

Both men told HPD they heard someone breaking into Carias's car, and went to help her stop the burglars.

When they rushed the vehicle, HPD said one of the burglars scrambled to a getaway car and the suspects drove off.

Sadly, investigators said Carias was shot when one of the suspects leaned out of the window of the getaway car, firing a single shot at the woman and the two men.

The bullet hit Carias. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Knight confessed to burglarizing her car and to killing Carias.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Woman killed while confronting car burglars in SE Houston
HPD said Knight is also charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in another case.

In that case, Knight allegedly stole a car, laptop, wallet and credit cards of a man with limited English skills.
Related Topics:
newsarrestburglaryshootingHouston
