SWAT & HNT are enroute for a barricaded suspect in the 9400 block of Grannis Street. PIO is enroute. #hounews CC6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 27, 2017

Houston Police Department's SWAT and hostage negotiation teams are responding to reports of a barricaded suspect near Hobby Airport.Authorities are on the scene in the 9400 block of Grannis Street.No other details have been released.