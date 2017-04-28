NEWS

Houston police car catches fire after crash on North Freeway

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police say the officer hit a tow truck.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Exclusive eyewitness video shows a Houston police cruiser that caught fire in the middle of the North Freeway overnight.

A wrecker driver told ABC13 that the police SUV hit a tow truck, causing the officer's vehicle to catch fire. The front of the cruiser was completely burned out.

It took close to three hours for the crash to clear from the North Freeway near Rankin.

Fortunately, the officer was able to get out. The officer and the wrecker driver were not injured.
