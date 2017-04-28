Exclusive eyewitness video shows a Houston police cruiser that caught fire in the middle of the North Freeway overnight.A wrecker driver told ABC13 that the police SUV hit a tow truck, causing the officer's vehicle to catch fire. The front of the cruiser was completely burned out.It took close to three hours for the crash to clear from the North Freeway near Rankin.Fortunately, the officer was able to get out. The officer and the wrecker driver were not injured.