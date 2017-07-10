How much should you tip?

Tip the waiter 18 percent for good service

Tip the waiter 20 percent for excellent service

Tip $3 to $5 per bag

Tip 10 percent to 15 percent for rides

Tip 20 percent if you have a lot of luggage or luggage over 50 pounds

Do not tip the doorman

Tip the bellman $1 to $2 per bag

Housekeepers should be tipped at least $5 everyday. After all, they are the ones that keep your room looking perfect.

If they helps you with directions, there is no need to tip

If they set up reservations or reserve ticket for you to a show, you should tip between $5 and $10

Planning on taking a trip or heading out to eat can be fun, but maybe not so much when it comes time to figure out how much to tip.