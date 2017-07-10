How much should you tip?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Planning on taking a trip or heading out to eat can be fun, but maybe not so much when it comes time to figure out how much to tip.
If you're at a restaurant:
- Tip the waiter 18 percent for good service
- Tip the waiter 20 percent for excellent service
At an airport and someone helps you with curbside check-in:
- Tip $3 to $5 per bag
When taking a cab, Uber or Lyft:
- Tip 10 percent to 15 percent for rides
- Tip 20 percent if you have a lot of luggage or luggage over 50 pounds
When visiting a hotel, the rules tend to vary:
- Do not tip the doorman
- Tip the bellman $1 to $2 per bag
- Housekeepers should be tipped at least $5 everyday. After all, they are the ones that keep your room looking perfect.
When trying to tip the hotel concierge:
- If they helps you with directions, there is no need to tip
- If they set up reservations or reserve ticket for you to a show, you should tip between $5 and $10
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff