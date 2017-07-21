NEWS

Houston woman arrested for 'virtual kidnapping' scheme

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston woman is accused of a virtual kidnapping scheme that convinced victims to pay thousands of dollars in ransom in Texas, California and Idaho, according to federal authorities.

Yanette Patino, 34, was arrested this week after being indicted on ten counts of fraud charges.

"Virtual kidnappings" are schemes that involve calls or messages to victims claiming a relative has been kidnapped. The caller demands wire transfers or cash drops of ransom payments.

Eyewitness News Reporter Steven Romo is speaking with FBI officials about how this scheme is spreading and what you need to know about it. Hear that and details on how Patino is accused of convincing her victims to drop thousands of dollars in Houston for her to pick up tonight on Eyewitness News at 10.

Related Topics:
newscrimekidnappingfraudinternetHouston
