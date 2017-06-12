NEWS

Houston spa owner accused of illegal Botox injections

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of illegal buttocks and Botox injections

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Alfredo Gonzales-Angeles is accused of injecting Botox without a license. He's listed as the owner of Isabella Bella Skin and Body Care at 6633 Hillcroft in southwest Houston.

He's charged with practicing medicine without a license.

Prosecutors said he was caught in a sting by undercover officers last week. They said Gonzales-Angeles attempted to inject Botox into one of the undercover officers. He was stopped and arrested.

Also sources said investigators with HPD's Major Offenders unit recovered a steroid used in butt injections.

After court on Monday, we saw Gonzales-Angeles back at his business on Hillcroft. He did not want to answer our questions about returning to work but he did answer our questions at court.

He said he is innocent of the crime.

"I'm not injecting any botox. They're assuming that but I'm not," said Alfredo Gonzales-Angeles.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscosmetic surgeryHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
9th Circuit Appeals Court largely upholds block on Trump's revised travel ban
Questions Jeff Sessions is likely to (or should) face during testimony
Lake Conroe homeowner says HOA caused huge sinkhole
3 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified
More News
Top Stories
Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed coach
3 teens, 1 child shot at apartment complex in N. Harris Co.
Woman rides on hood of car on Highway 290 in Houston
Coast Guard searching for missing woman off Bolivar
Lake Conroe homeowner says HOA caused huge sinkhole
Astros place pitcher Lance McCullers on disabled list
Driver ejected from truck after crashing into building
Show More
Crews fixing several leaks on Battleship Texas
5 things to know about the Battleship Texas
Baker Hughes and GE merger approved by DOJ
Hot, humid, and a chance of possible downpours
5 things you didn't know about George Bush
More News
Top Video
Coast Guard searching for missing woman off Bolivar
Baker Hughes and GE merger approved by DOJ
Out of this world exhibit opens at MFAH
Dinosaurs come to Houston Symphony
More Video