Houston spa owner accused of illegal Botox injections

Alfredo Gonzales-Angeles is accused of injecting Botox without a license. He's listed as the owner of Isabella Bella Skin and Body Care at 6633 Hillcroft in southwest Houston.He's charged with practicing medicine without a license.Prosecutors said he was caught in a sting by undercover officers last week. They said Gonzales-Angeles attempted to inject Botox into one of the undercover officers. He was stopped and arrested.Also sources said investigators with HPD's Major Offenders unit recovered a steroid used in butt injections.After court on Monday, we saw Gonzales-Angeles back at his business on Hillcroft. He did not want to answer our questions about returning to work but he did answer our questions at court.He said he is innocent of the crime."I'm not injecting any botox. They're assuming that but I'm not," said Alfredo Gonzales-Angeles.