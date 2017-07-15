Houston police to use buses to catch reckless drivers

Houston police will start using METRO buses to help crack down on reckless drivers, Chief Art Acevado said Friday.Some officers on the force are actually trained as drivers, Acevado said. He will use those buses to catch bad drivers and ticket them.Officers will be placed on the buses to spot bad driving, then radio ahead to waiting officers who will ticket the drivers."People that like to go from the fast lane across five lanes of traffic, cutting off half the freeway just to get where they're going? We're going to start writing some tickets, holding people accountable," Acevado said."People will say, 'Is this about revenue'? And I'll say, no. When you lose almost 200 Houstonians every year to preventable crashes, there's no excuse for that," Acevado said.