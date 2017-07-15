NEWS

Houston police to use buses to catch reckless drivers

EMBED </>More Videos

HPD will use METRO buses to catch bad drivers. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police will start using METRO buses to help crack down on reckless drivers, Chief Art Acevado said Friday.

Some officers on the force are actually trained as drivers, Acevado said. He will use those buses to catch bad drivers and ticket them.

Officers will be placed on the buses to spot bad driving, then radio ahead to waiting officers who will ticket the drivers.

"People that like to go from the fast lane across five lanes of traffic, cutting off half the freeway just to get where they're going? We're going to start writing some tickets, holding people accountable," Acevado said.

"People will say, 'Is this about revenue'? And I'll say, no. When you lose almost 200 Houstonians every year to preventable crashes, there's no excuse for that," Acevado said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newshouston police departmenttraffictraffic fatalitiestraffic accidentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Do you recognize these fugitives running from justice?
Hedwig Village murder suspect speaks from behind bars
Trump campaign paid Donald Trump Jr.'s lawyer weeks before Russian meeting was revealed
Afghanistan 'Sesame Street' puppet promotes gender equality
More News
Top Stories
Storm damage, funnel cloud reported in Livingston
Soaking storms moving across Houston
Hedwig Village murder suspect speaks from behind bars
A delicious sneak peek at Houston Restaurant Weeks
Do you recognize these fugitives running from justice?
'Aladdin' cast for live-action adaptation revealed
Mansion nail spa in Cypress features 2 bars, man cave
Show More
Download the ABC13/AccuWeather app!
It's going to be a rockin' weekend in H-Town
Afghanistan 'Sesame Street' puppet promotes gender equality
Late Tootsies founder's Broadacres home for sale
Everything you need to know about smoke detectors
More News
Top Video
Pluto's icy plains revealed in new NASA video
'Aladdin' cast for live-action adaptation revealed
Do you recognize these fugitives running from justice?
Storm damage, funnel cloud reported in Livingston
More Video