Houston police search for bank robbery suspects

Westside Patrol is in pursuit of bank robbery suspects. HPD Fox is also in the air. #hpdintheair #HouTraffic



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 25, 2017

Bank Robbery: FCCU, 23100 Cinco Ranch Blvd. 4 B/M with hoodies. Black Toy Tundra. Injuries reported. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) July 25, 2017

Police are searching for bank robbery suspects on Houston's west side. Officers were chasing a large black SUV before the suspects bailed out north of I-10 near North Post Oak and West 12th Street.The suspects are wanted for a robbery at the First Community Credit Union in the 23100 block of Cinco Ranch Boulevard. A bank manager was hit in the head during the robbery, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.Police are believed to be looking for at least two suspects. Police dogs are aiding in the search. One injured suspect was taken into custody and transported via ambulance.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing situation.