Houston PD announce fentanyl crackdown

A new crackdown begins Tuesday on a highly addictive and deadly drug sweeping Houston.Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston police are expected to talk about a plan to target the growing use of fentanyl.According to the mayor, fentanyl is a real problem in the city.During a community meeting Monday night, Turner mentioned the crackdown, which will include targeting those who make the synthetic drug and traffic it into the city.Earlier this month, a 22-year-old man was arrested at a Katy post office after investigators say he received a package from China that had 102 grams of fentanyl.The highly-addictive opioid can often be mixed with harder drugs, like heroin and cocaine, to make a more powerful high. Deputies also located those other narcotics in the man's apartment.A representative from the DEA and police Chief Art Acevedo are also expected at Tuesday's announcement.The announcement is slated for 10:30 a.m. You can watch a live stream on ABC13.com.