Houston PD announce fentanyl crackdown

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A new crackdown begins Tuesday on a highly addictive and deadly drug sweeping Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston police are expected to talk about a plan to target the growing use of fentanyl.

According to the mayor, fentanyl is a real problem in the city.

During a community meeting Monday night, Turner mentioned the crackdown, which will include targeting those who make the synthetic drug and traffic it into the city.

Earlier this month, a 22-year-old man was arrested at a Katy post office after investigators say he received a package from China that had 102 grams of fentanyl.

The highly-addictive opioid can often be mixed with harder drugs, like heroin and cocaine, to make a more powerful high. Deputies also located those other narcotics in the man's apartment.

A representative from the DEA and police Chief Art Acevedo are also expected at Tuesday's announcement.

The announcement is slated for 10:30 a.m. You can watch a live stream on ABC13.com.

