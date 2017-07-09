Houston man dies in Florida Keys diving incident

Authorities say a Texas man has died while diving with a friend off the Florida Keys.The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Sunday that the 70-year-old man was from Houston, but his name was not immediately released.Investigators say the man and a female friend were on their second dive Saturday near a lighthouse off Key Largo. The friend told authorities the pair resurfaced after she noticed a leak in a piece of his equipment.The man panicked and began swimming away from their boat. Investigators say the woman swam after him and found him unresponsive and not breathing.They were taken aboard a nearby private boat and then assisted by the Coast Guard and state wildlife officers. The death is under investigation.