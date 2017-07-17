"Houstonians deserve a strong fire department." A Houston firefighters group delivered a strong message Monday in front of city hall as they continue to fight for equal pay among firefighters.The Houston Professional Firefighters Association turned in a petition with more than 32,000 validated signatures to ask the City of Houston to put the equal pay ballot initiative on the November 2017 ballot."If approved by the Houston voters in the fall, the city charter would be amended to ensure that firefighters and police officers equal pay on a rank by rank basis," HPFFA president Patrick Lancton said.The group collected more than 52,000 signatures in support of the initiative in just over a week."Houston firefighters are at a breaking point. Our fleet and facilities are declining. Our wages, benefits and working conditions are no longer competitive. We are losing firefighters to other departments. We now are asking the voters help Houston firefighters because the city refuses to do so," Lancton said.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner provided a statement in response to the initiative: