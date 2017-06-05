NEWS

Houston family to visit man who they say was wrongfully deported to El Salvador

Jose Escobar, 31, was arrested on Feb. 22, after his annual check-in at an immigration office.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston father of two, who was in the country under a deportation reprieve, could soon see his family after he was deported in March.

According to ICE, a judge had issued an order of deportation on Escobar several years ago, but Escobar's attorney said he was granted deferred action and given a work permit, as long as he reported to an immigration office every year.

The Escobars filed a motion to bring Jose back to the United States, and now his wife and children are on the way to El Salvador to see him.

Jose's wife, Rose, and their two children were at Bush Intercontinental Airport Monday morning with Congressman Al Green who helping the family in the fight to bring Jose back.
"Mr. Escobar is married to a citizen. His children are citizens. He was involuntarily deported to a country that he has not seen in more than a decade," Green said.

"When I come back, the fight will continue. I won't stop. This is an injustice. My family deserves to be together," Rose said.

Green said he is sending a letter to President Donald Trump to request that he get involved with bringing Jose back to the U.S.
