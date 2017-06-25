NEWS

Flight to Houston diverted after disruptive passenger

EMBED </>More Videos

Disruptive passenger forces flight to Houston to be diverted.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) --
A disruptive passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Houston forced the flight to be diverted Sunday afternoon.

A statement from the airline read that the captain of flight 4519 decided to land at Corpus Christi International Airport after the crew became concerned about the behavior of one of the passengers.

According to passengers on board the flight, the woman attempted to pry open the emergency exit door during the flight.

The flight landed safely at Corpus Christi International Airport.

A former ABC13 producer was on the flight and got video of officers removing the disruptive passenger.


The flight is still expected to land at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston Sunday evening.

ABC13 is on the scene and will have an update when one becomes available.

Related Topics:
newssouthwest airlineshobby airportflight divertedairline industryHouston
