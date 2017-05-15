NEWS

Honoring peace officers fallen in the line of duty

We are remembering those in law enforcement in the greater Houston area who have lost their lives in the line of duty over the past year.

Endy Ekpanya - June 12, 2016

Pearland Police Officer Endy Ekpanya, 30, was killed in the line of duty after his patrol car was struck by a suspected drunk driver in Pearland. Officer Ekpanya is survived by his fiancée and a 2-year-old son.

Sgt. Stacey Baumgartner - June 19, 2016
Patton Village Police Department Sgt. Stacey Baumgartner was tragically killed in the line of duty while chasing a suspect in northeast Montgomery County. Sgt. Baumgartner, is survived by his wife, Donna, and two children

Anthony Zarate - July 12, 2016

Bellaire Police Officer Anthony Zarate, 52, was tragically killed in the line of duty while chasing a criminal suspect in Houston. Officer Zarate is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Asst. Chief Constable Clinton "Clint" Greenwood - April 3, 2017
Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Constable Clinton "Clint" Greenwood, 57, was killed in the line of duty when he was shot to death by a suspect while arriving for work. Chief Greenwood is survived by his wife and four children.

