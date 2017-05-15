Honoring peace officers fallen in the line of duty

Endy Ekpanya - June 12, 2016
Pearland Police Officer Endy Ekpanya, 30, was killed in the line of duty after his patrol car was struck by a suspected drunk driver in Pearland. Officer Ekpanya is survived by his fiancée and a 2-year-old son.
Sgt. Stacey Baumgartner - June 19, 2016
Patton Village Police Department Sgt. Stacey Baumgartner was tragically killed in the line of duty while chasing a suspect in northeast Montgomery County. Sgt. Baumgartner, is survived by his wife, Donna, and two children
Anthony Zarate - July 12, 2016
Bellaire Police Officer Anthony Zarate, 52, was tragically killed in the line of duty while chasing a criminal suspect in Houston. Officer Zarate is survived by his wife and three daughters.
Asst. Chief Constable Clinton "Clint" Greenwood - April 3, 2017
Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Constable Clinton "Clint" Greenwood, 57, was killed in the line of duty when he was shot to death by a suspect while arriving for work. Chief Greenwood is survived by his wife and four children.