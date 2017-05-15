Honoring peace officers fallen in the line of duty

We are remembering those in law enforcement in the greater Houston area who have lost their lives in the line of duty over the past year.Pearland Police Officer Endy Ekpanya, 30, was killed in the line of duty after his patrol car was struck by a suspected drunk driver in Pearland. Officer Ekpanya is survived by his fiancée and a 2-year-old son.Patton Village Police Department Sgt. Stacey Baumgartner was tragically killed in the line of duty while chasing a suspect in northeast Montgomery County. Sgt. Baumgartner, is survived by his wife, Donna, and two childrenBellaire Police Officer Anthony Zarate, 52, was tragically killed in the line of duty while chasing a criminal suspect in Houston. Officer Zarate is survived by his wife and three daughters.Harris County Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Constable Clinton "Clint" Greenwood, 57, was killed in the line of duty when he was shot to death by a suspect while arriving for work. Chief Greenwood is survived by his wife and four children.