Heavy rain makes matters worse for homeowners near broken storm line

Homeowners blame broken storm line on continued flooding.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If the rain and threat of flash flooding wasn't bad enough, a family on the west side of Houston is dealing with a broken storm line.

The homeowners said the 72-inch line broke weeks ago and they said every time it rains, their home floods.

They said other homes in the area are also dealing with the flooding.

There have been three significant storms since the line broke.

Sunday morning the homeowners were forced to try to keep water out and sweep it away from their home. They said at least one foot of water filled their first floor during the height of the overnight downpours.

They were forced to cut off power to their home, so they were working in the dark.

ABC13 has not heard from Houston officials regarding the storm line.

Related Topics:
newsrainfloodingHouston
