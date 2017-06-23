NEWS

'My best friend just died': Roommate killed as shooter blasts bullets into Cypress home

A homeowner spoke with reporters after his roommate was shot and killed in Cypress overnight.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
We're hearing more from the man who was at home when his roommate and another man were shot through their front door.

This all happened at a house on Bexhill, just south of Cypress, where Harris County Sheriff's deputies were first called around 11 p.m. Thursday over a domestic disturbance.

Now the man said his best friend is dead, and there are a variety of questions left unanswered.

Courtney Fischer has new details about a violent shooting that killed a homeowner near Cypress overnight.



"He was good a man, he didn't deserve this," the homeowner said.

Investigators told ABC13 they were called to the home a second time after the man's roommate and another friend were shot through the front door.

Deputies said the homeowner was questioned. We were there when investigators brought him home around 5:30 a.m.
Here is what we know so far about the shooting on Bexhill, just south of Cypress.



The handcuffs were taken off in the front yard. The man took a long draw on a cigarette and then walked into the home, but not before waving off Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer.

"I don't want to talk," he said. "My best friend just died."

The second man who was hit in the gunfire was taken to a hospital, treated and then released.

As short time after 8 a.m., we heard a few more things from the homeowner, who stopped short of giving us a suspect description.

"This is not a good time," he said. "I've been through a whole lot in the last few months, and to this is a lot to top it off."
We're following this story on Eyewitness News.

WATCH: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Cypress
A deadly shooting is under investigation just south of Cypress. Courtney Fischer reports.

