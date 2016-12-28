NEWS

Homeowner shoots 19-year-old burglar in face
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police say a homeowner shot a suspected burglar in southwest Houston Wednesday morning.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A homeowner in southwest Houston shot a 19-year-old who police say was trying to break into his SUV. It happened around 3:30 AM on Ridgerod Lane.

If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.


Investigators say the homeowner heard noises coming from his driveway. He went outside to see what was going on and saw three people breaking into his Tahoe. The front passenger side window was shattered.

RELATED: Homeowner with gun confronts naked man in his backyard in SW Houston

The homeowner shot one of the suspects in the face. He collapsed nearby and police found him when they arrived. The two other suspects ran.

"While we were checking the area, we found another car broken into at the neighbor's house. So there were at least two cars broken into tonight," said Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD.

The mother of the 19-year-old spoke to ABC13 and said that he was shot in the face was taken to the hospital where he's undergoing surgery.

He's expected to survive. At this point, investigators do not have a description of the two people who got away.

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.
Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
A 40-year-old Tunisian man detained in connection with Berlin truck attack
Exec to resign after worker's suicide from overwork
Trump Takes Credit for Bump in Consumer Confidence
Russian officials admit to 'institutional conspiracy' in doping of hundreds of Olympic athletes
Armed robbers target Denny's and IHOP; one customer shot
More News
Top Stories
Armed robbers target Denny's and IHOP; one customer shot
Man charged after boy hit, killed by construction truck
8-year-old transgender boy asked to leave Cub Scouts
A 40-year-old Tunisian man detained in connection with Berlin truck attack
Exec to resign after worker's suicide from overwork
A Magnolia junior high suffers heavy fire damage
20-year-old special needs male missing
Show More
Burglars target local H-E-B stores over Christmas holiday
Katy police investigating first murder since 2013
Buy pavers for the Dave Ward Crime Stoppers building
Dog senses owner is back home from Air Force
Former UH player, son of Texans' Vince Wilfork arrested
More News
Top Video
Katy police investigating first murder since 2013
Woman with gun shot, killed by Brazoria County deputies
Where are the sex offenders?
Burglars target local H-E-B stores over Christmas holiday
More Video