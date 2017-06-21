NEWS

Florida homeowner fends off armed burglars with machete

EMBED </>More Videos

Five men were arrested in Sarasota, Florida, on Friday, June 16, in connection with an armed robbery which saw a homeowner fight off and disarm intruders with a machete. (Credit: YouTube/SarasotaSheriff via Storyful)

SARASOTA, Florida --
While most homeowners use guns to defend their homes, one man in Florida decided to use another weapon.

A video released by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office shows the man used a machete to ward off several men who tried to rob him Friday night.

In the video, you can see three armed, masked men walk onto the patio and charge at the homeowner and another man.

When the trio entered his yard, the man quickly grabbed a plank of wood. But, when that didn't deter the criminals, he sprinted away and reappeared with a machete.

The homeowner successfully disarmed two of the intruders while others ran away. One even hopped the fence.

Police said five men were arrested and taken into custody.

Storyful contributed to this story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmachetearmed robberyfloridacrimeFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
FBI investigating motive after officer stabbed at Michigan airport
Police: Robber forced family to take him shopping at Target
Jurors in Bergdahl case will be quizzed about Trump
Jurors' names in Bill Cosby trial will be released
More News
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Cindy appears to be closing in on Sabine Pass
Boy dies on Alabama coast struck by a log in storm surge
Pilot ejects himself from burning F-16
1 arrested after officer stabbed at Michigan airport
13 men accused of trying to meet children for sex
'Affluenza' teen's mom violated bond, prosecutors say
Houston joins federal lawsuit against sanctuary city bill
Show More
4 killed after fiery crash in Waller Co.
Voluntary evacuation issued for Bolivar Peninsula
Storm preparations underway in Galveston
Aramco Half Marathon sells out for 2018
Crazy video: Runaway bus rolls slams into church
More News
Top Video
Worst storms in Houston's history
Win a canoe at this Tropical Storm Cindy watch party!
Houston joins federal lawsuit against sanctuary city bill
Why you shouldn't swim in flood waters
More Video