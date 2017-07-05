During the Fourth of July holiday, a homeowner in the Cottage Grove neighborhood says a couple went too far.The homeowner said a man and woman pulled into his driveway around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and did something rather disgusting.In the video, the woman can be seen appearing to pull her pants down and the man bending over. According to the homeowner, the man vomited on his driveway and the woman urinated.Who was left to clean up the mess? The homeowner.A report has been filed with the constable's office.