HISD security officer accused of taking videos of boys in bathroom

A Houston man was charged with improper photography in a bathroom on Monday.

HOUSTON
A security officer working for HISD is accused of photographing students in a bathroom at Energized for Excellence Academy.

Cuban-national Yandry Jimenez Rivero, 20, worked for a private security company that was employed by HISD.

An 11-year-old male student was in the restroom when he looked up and saw a cell phone recording him from an adjacent stall. The student reported the incident to a teacher. The boy saw the badge, uniform, and black boots that he recognized as the security officer's in the stall.

Prosecutor Patrick Stayton briefs media on arrest of HISD security guard, accused of taking video of child in bathroom



Authorities seized Rivero's phone and found a number of videos of young boys in restrooms in a deleted folder. The district attorney's office is working to identify other boys in videos.

Authorities don't yet know if all of the videos are from Energized for Excellence Academy.

Rivero is charged with improper photography in a bathroom. The District Attorney's office says he is out on bond.
